Land mine explosion that wounded Chinese man on Cambodia-Thailand border provokes concerns

BANGKOK (AP) — A Chinese man allegedly attempting to cross illegally into Thailand from Cambodia was injured on Saturday when he stepped on a land mine, the Thai army announced, reiterating its charges that Cambodian forces have been planting the anti-personnel weapons in territory claimed by both countries.

Army Spokesperson Maj. Gen. Winthai Suvaree was quoted as saying that the area where the incident took place, claimed by Thailand to be part of its eastern province of Sa Kaeo, “is contaminated with land mines that Thai authorities are in the process of clearing according to plan.”

Statements posted online by the army did not give details of the injuries of the Chinese man, whom it identified as 26-year-old Shi Jingui from Yunnan Province.

A statement issued by the Chinese Embassy in Thailand did not name the man but described him as being in stable condition.

Land mine explosions earlier this year along the border that wounded Thai soldiers helped spark five days of intensive fighting in late July. Disputes over exactly where the border should be demarcated have roiled relations for decades.

More recent incidents in which additional Thai troops have been injured by mines have threatened a ceasefire that ended the brief conflict. Repeating previous accusations, Saturday’s Thai army statement said “the abundance of evidence points to the continued use of new mines” by Cambodia.

Both sides continue to trade accusations over responsibility, even as they are supposed to be cooperating in getting rid of the mines.

The Thai army said it became aware of Saturday’s incident when Border Patrol Police head an explosion shortly before dawn and a drone was deployed to scout the situation, locating the injured man. Deminers and security personnel then retrieved him and sent him to the hospital.

Thailand earlier this month said it was indefinitely pausing implementation of the details of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire until Cambodia apologized for a mine explosion earlier this month that injured four Thai soldiers, included one who lost his right foot.

Thailand claims evidence it has collected proves the mines are newly laid, and that Cambodia is violating international agreements banning their use.

Cambodia has repeatedly denied laying new mines and asserted they could be left over from decades of its internal armed struggles, which ended in 1999 with the official surrender of communist Khmer Rouge guerrillas.

After the earlier blast earlier, Cambodia Defense Ministry spokesperson Maly Socheata said her country “remains committed to working closely with Thailand to promote peace and stability between the two countries, especially ensuring the security and safety of civilians.”

Thai army spokesperson Winthai on Saturday said Cambodia “has not cooperated with Thailand in clearing mines along the shared border, despite Thailand’s repeated proposals in bilateral meetings.”