Hong Kong mourns firefighter killed in city’s deadliest fire in decades

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kongers offered flowers and bowed outside a funeral parlor on Friday to pay tribute to a firefighter who was among the 160 people killed by the city’s deadliest fire in decades.

Ho Wai-ho lost his life battling the massive blaze that engulfed seven buildings of a housing complex on Nov. 26. He was 37. The fire services department has posthumously awarded him the title of senior fireman.

An array of wreaths lay outside the Universal Funeral Parlour, with thank-you cards from residents put up on its wall. Top officials, including Hong Kong leader John Lee, were among the funeral attendees.

After the ceremony, they stood outside the parlor to send off the hearse, which carried Ho’s portrait at the front. Dozens of firefighters raised a salute as Ho’s coffin, draped with a Hong Kong regional flag, departed.

Before the funeral, some black-clad residents laid flowers at a mourning area outside the venue. One woman cried when she paid respect, and a man made a salute gesture.

Resident Andy Fong, who brought yellow flowers with him, said he hoped Ho could rest in peace.

“It’s heartbreaking. Although we have never met, it has saddened every Hong Konger,” he said.

Retiree Tse Pak-yin praised Ho for his bravery.

“I hope he will be happy. He still hasn’t got married and it’s such as pity,” he said.

Ho is survived by his parents, his two brothers and his fiancée.

The hearse will head to Wang Fuk Court, where the fire occurred, for another ceremony before proceeding to the fire station where he has served. At the station, his colleagues will pay their last tributes to him. He will be laid to rest at Gallant Garden, a burial ground for civil servants who died in the line of duty.

In a Monday statement, the fire services department said Ho was an industrious, polite and dedicated member who was well respected by his colleagues.

The financial hub’s worst blaze since 1948 broke out November 26 at Wang Fuk Court, in the northern suburban district of Tai Po. It was undergoing a monthslong renovation project with buildings covered by bamboo scaffolding and green netting.

Authorities have pointed to the substandard plastic nylon netting and foam boards installed on windows for contributing to the fire’s rapid spread.

Thousands of affected residents have moved to transitional homes, hotels and youth hostels, struggling to recover from the loss of lives and homes that took them years to buy. The tragedy pained many residents across the city.

While arrests were made, some residents have raised concerns about government oversight in building maintenance projects and official investigation efforts.

The government last week announced a judge-led independent committee to probe the cause and expected it to conclude the work within nine months, along with new requirements for checking the standards of netting.

By KANSI LEUNG

Associated Press