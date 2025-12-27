Indonesian rescuers search for a Spanish family after boat sinks near Komodo Island

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian rescuers searched for a family of four Spanish tourists on Saturday after a tour boat carrying 11 people sank overnight near Padar Island, a popular destination within Komodo National Park, officials said.

The boat was carrying six Spanish tourists, four crew members and a local guide when it went down in Friday evening after suffering engine failure on a trip from Komodo Island to Padar, said Fathur Rahman, who heads the Maumere Search and Rescue Office.

Rahman said three people were rescued by a passing vessel, and four others were picked up by a search and rescue team.

“The missing passengers are a family of four Spanish nationals: a husband, wife and two children, and we are continuing the search efforts,” Rahman said, “We hope today’s operation will yield positive results.”

Komodo National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage site famed for its rugged landscapes, pristine beaches and the endangered Komodo dragon. The park attracts thousands of visitors for diving, trekking and wildlife tours.

Survivors were treated at the port office in Labuan Bajo city as strong waves up to 2.5 meters (8.2 feet) high and darkness hampered emergency responders overnight, Rahman said. As conditions improved Saturday morning, rescuers intensified the search, which involved multiple rescue units in rigid inflatable boats and a rescue ship with the assistance of local fishermen and residents.

Videos released by the National Search and Rescue Agency showed the operation taking place in rough seas.

Indonesia is an archipelago with more than 17,000 islands, and ferries and boats are a common form of transportation. With lax safety standards and problems with overcrowding, accidents occur frequently.