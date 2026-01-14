Photos show sacred deer wandering through Japan’s ancient capital during Japan-South Korea summit

NARA, Japan (AP) — In Japan’s ancient capital, Nara, deer moved through grass fields and shaded paths, lowering their heads toward visitors holding special crackers made just for them.

Nara this week hosted a Japan–South Korea summit, with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who is from the city, welcoming South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.

But despite the high-level diplomacy, the deer were still stars of the show.

Tourists around the park stopped to watch or feed the animals with crackers, sold by vendors, that are made from flour and rice husks.

When the deer fix their gazes on visitors, many responded by pulling out crackers and stepping closer.

Not all encounters were gentle. Some deer nudged visitors from behind, sniffing backpacks and shopping bags. Others tried to nibble at coat pockets or chew at clothing when they suspected food was hidden there.

Some visitors hesitated, appearing nervous, but fed the deer anyway. As the animals stepped closer, many tourists recoiled, taking a step back or letting out brief screams. Others lifted their phones to take pictures.

More than 1,000 deer live in the park and surrounding areas. They roam freely across lawns, sidewalks and temple grounds, resting under trees or gathering near food stalls. A few deer were seen wandering into nearby shops.

The deer are protected and are considered sacred according to local Shinto beliefs. Legend has it that a deity arrived in Nara riding a white deer more than a thousand years ago.

Nara was Japan’s first permanent capital in the eighth century and is home to several UNESCO World Heritage sites, including Todaiji temple and Kasuga shrine.

