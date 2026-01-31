Pakistan routs Australia by 90 runs to clinch T20 series victory

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Spinners led Pakistan to a 90-run win over Australia to seal a T20 series victory with a game to spare on Saturday.

Australia fielded a stronger side after losing the opener of the three-match series by 19 runs but still got bowled out for 108 in 15.4 overs with leg-spinners Abrar Ahmed (3-14) and Shadab Khan (3-26) sharing bulk of the wickets.

Captain Salman Ali Agha’s 76 off 40 balls and Usman Khan’s 53 off 36 balls had earlier propelled Pakistan to 198-5 after the home team won its second straight toss and elected to bat on yet another slow Gaddafi Stadium wicket.

“I can easily say it was a perfect game for us and we want to replicate it tomorrow,” said Agha after recording Pakistan’s biggest victory over Australia in a T20. “I promoted myself at No. 3 because I know I can play spin well and intend to do the same in Sri Lanka.”

Pakistan is scheduled to play its T20 World Cup games in Sri Lanka. India and Sri Lanka are co-hosting the tournament, which starts on Feb. 7.

On Saturday, Australian batters failed to read the googlies and leg-breaks of Abrar and Shadab while Travis Head (4) fell against Saim Ayub’s offspin for the second straight game when he was clean bowled of a delivery that kept low.

Captain Mitchell Marsh, who skipped the first game, smashed two sixes in his knock of 18 before he was undone by Abrar’s sharp delivery that skidded through and trapped him plumb leg before wicket in the third over.

Josh Inglis, one of the four changes Australia made from the first game, couldn’t read Abrar’s wrong’un and was adjudged lbw for 5 as Australia lost the momentum early in the chase and slumped to 29-3 inside the power play.

Matt Renshaw, who was added to the World Cup squad Saturday in place of Matthew Short, holed out to long off to left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz’s fuller delivery as Shadab ran through the lower order with three quick wickets.

The deceptive bowling action of Usman Tariq came as a surprise to Australian batters as top-scorer Cameron Green (35) sliced an easy catch to Shadab at point before Agha grabbed an easy catch of Matthew Kuhnemann in the slip to finish the game with 26 balls to spare.

Earlier, Agha stayed aggressive in his recent transformation at No. 3, as Pakistan sped to 72-2 inside the first six overs. Agha completed his half-century of just 25 balls while dominating the spin through his strong sweeps and lofting the fast bowlers inside out over extra cover.

Babar Azam continued to struggle at his new No. 4 batting position when he was pinned lbw by Adam Zampa (1-27) for just 2 off five balls after Agha and Ayub (23) had provided a rollicking start in the power play.

Agha, who hit four sixes and eight boundaries, was within sight of his maiden T20 century before he got a faint edge to Sean Abbott (1-33) when he tried a reverse shot in the 13th over against the fast bowler.

Usman then ensured Pakistan got more than above-par total with his brisk half-century before he fell in the final over when he missed out on low full toss of Xavier Bartlett (1-52) and holed out at deep midwicket.

“They put us under great pressure in the power play,” Marsh said. “It was probably a 160-170 wicket. We have got experienced guys who know that partnerships are really important in run-chases. We were not able to do that today, so some really good lessons.”



