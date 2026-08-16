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Rain delays start of play on day 2 of 1st test between Sri Lanka and India

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By AP News
Sri Lanka India Cricket

Sri Lanka India Cricket

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GALLE, Sri Lanka (AP) — Monsoon rains delayed the start of play on day two of the first test between Sri Lanka and India at the Galle International Stadium on Sunday, with the morning session completely washed out.

There was no play at the start of the afternoon either, with India on 288-2 (73 overs) at stumps on day one.

Devdutt Padikkal scored 131 not out – his maiden test hundred – with Rishabh Pant unbeaten on 27.

There was hope for play to resume later in the day with two sessions of approximately 90 minutes each with a 20-minute tea break in between planned. If the rain holds off, 43 overs will be played.

India had won the toss and opted to bat, with both teams fielding spin-heavy attacks. This is the 50th test played at Galle.

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See AP’s full cricket coverage here

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