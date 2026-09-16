US businessman Adam Castillo deported from Myanmar after months in jail, state media says

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military-run government has deported Adam Castillo, a U.S. businessman and former president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Myanmar, after three months in jail on what supporters say were trumped-up charges, state media reported Wednesday.

State-run MRTV television said Castillo was flown out of the capital, Naypyitaw, earlier in the day, in consideration of the friendly and cordial relations between Myanmar and the United States.

“Members of the Trump administration have been working quietly behind the scenes to secure Adam’s release,” said Mickey Bergman, CEO of Global Reach, a Washington-based nonprofit that seeks to bring home Americans who are being wrongly held abroad. The group was engaged by Castillo’s family to help in the case.

The former U.S. Marine, who was a founder and owner of the security risk management firm AGS Myanmar, was detained at Yangon International Airport on June 11 after returning from Malaysia to Myanmar.

His detention came after the American Chamber of Commerce accused him of financial impropriety, which he denies.

At the time, Myanmar authorities would only say he had been arrested because “there was a crime and a lawsuit,” but did not provide further details.