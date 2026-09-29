Indonesia suspends officials over inquiry into luxury prison cells

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A prison chief is among five Indonesian officials who have been suspended in connection with a luxury apartment-style compound allegedly used by inmates at a penitentiary near the capital, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident has drawn widespread public attention and renewed scrutiny of Indonesia’s prisons, which have long faced allegations that wealthy or well-connected inmates can obtain preferential treatment through bribery.

The allegations center on Cibinong Prison in Bogor, near Jakarta, where investigators from Indonesia’s Ombudsman found more than 10 residential units separate from regular prison cells during a surprise inspection on Sept. 23, said Ombudsman member Syafrida Rachmawati Rasahan.

The units contained amenities including air conditioners, big-screen televisions, refrigerators, sofas and dining areas, she said. Investigators also reported finding a gym, a golf simulator under construction and luxury vehicles in the complex.

“We found strong indications that certain inmates had access to special facilities unavailable to ordinary prisoners,” Rasahan told a news conference on Tuesday. “We encountered inmates inside the residential compound and discovered facilities resembling homestays, apartments and villas rather than prison housing.”

Rudi Setiawan, inspector general of the Ministry of Immigration and Corrections, said dozens of inmates and prison employees had been questioned as part of the inquiry.

“We have suspended five structural officials, including the Cibinong prison chief, who are suspected of being responsible for the incident uncovered by the Ombudsman,” Setiawan said.

The 4-hectare (10-acre) Cibinong prison houses a mix of inmates, including convicted corruption offenders and other high-profile prisoners. The identities of inmates allegedly living in the compound have not been officially disclosed.

Lawmakers, anti-corruption activists and watchdog groups have urged authorities to identify which prisoners occupied the facilities and whether prison officials accepted payments in exchange for the privileges.

The buildings were originally intended as official housing for prison personnel, but investigators are examining whether they were converted into unauthorized accommodations for inmates, said Setiawan.

The case is the latest embarrassment for the corrections system in Indonesia, which has struggled for years with overcrowding, corruption and repeated allegations that affluent inmates can buy privileges unavailable to the broader prison population.

By NINIEK KARMINI

Associated Press