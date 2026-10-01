Survey by Japan’s central bank shows business sentiments are up for sixth straight month

TOKYO (AP) — The Bank of Japan gave a positive read on the economy in its quarterly “tankan” survey Thursday, reporting large manufacturers’ sentiment rose to 24 from 22.

The report, widely viewed as a key indicator on Japan ’s economic vitality, said the sentiment among large non-manufacturers fell to 35 from 37.

The survey show companies foreseeing good conditions minus those feeling pessimistic. The key indicator of business sentiment has now been improving for the sixth quarter straight.

The positive reading comes despite widespread challenges for Japanese society, including soaring oil prices. The war in Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, where resource-poor Japan had previously received most of its oil imports.

Brent is now trading at about $98 a barrel, lower than the nearly $120 it reached earlier. That’s still higher than before the war, when it was trading below $70 a barrel.

The Bank of Japan raised its benchmark interest rate twice this year, in June and September, to 1.25%, a three-decade high. The bank cited challenges stemming from a weak Japanese yen and higher prices.

The central bank has been trying to normalize monetary policy lately after decades of keeping interest rates near or below zero.

Higher rates in theory support a stronger currency. But the Japanese yen remains relatively weak, adding to the challenges of rising import prices. The U.S. dollar has been trading at nearly 160 yen, up from 110-yen levels five years ago.

Longer range problems for Japan include an aging society, which has resulted in labor shortages and worries about economic vitality in coming years.

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Yuri Kageyama is on Threads: https://www.threads.com/@yurikageyama

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer