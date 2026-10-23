Passenger bus collides with van in Pakistan, killing at least 12 people

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QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A speeding passenger bus collided with a van in southwestern Pakistan on Friday, killing at least 12 people and injuring about two dozen others, rescuers and local police said.

The crash happened in Lasbela, a district in Balochistan province, rescue official Mohammad Hakeem said.

Women and children were among the dead and injured, doctors at a local hospital said.

The bus was traveling from Lasbela to Karachi, the capital of southern Sindh province.

Road crashes are common in Pakistan, where poor road conditions, inadequate enforcement of traffic laws and unsafe driving practices contribute to frequent collisions.

In July, a bus plunged off a highway into a rocky ravine in Balochistan, killing 40 people.