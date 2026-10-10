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At least 38 people hurt after supermarket ceiling collapses in South Korea’s Daegu city

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By AP News
South Korea Ceiling Collapse

South Korea Ceiling Collapse

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SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — At least 38 people sustained minor injuries after parts of a plaster ceiling collapsed at a supermarket in South Korea’s Daegu city, fire officials said Saturday.

The Daegu Fire Department said 66 other people evacuated the facility following the collapse, which was reported at 10:16 a.m.

Nine people received treatment at hospitals. While it was possible the injury toll could rise, emergency personnel at the scene determined it was highly unlikely anyone had suffered serious injuries, according to fire department official Yoon Jong-mi.

A photo from the scene showed emergency rescuers searching through debris following the collapse on the second floor of the four-story building. It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse.

The office of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said he instructed officials to make every effort to rescue people and ensure a thorough response to the collapse.

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