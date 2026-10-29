Pakistani rights lawyer and husband sentenced to 10 years each in cricket security breach case

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani court on Thursday sentenced a prominent human rights lawyer and her husband to 10 years in prison each in a case involving a breach of security arrangements for England’s cricket team during its 2024 visit, according to a court order.

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra of an anti-terrorism court announced the verdict against Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chattha following their trial inside Adiala prison in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

The case stems from an October 2024 incident in which the couple removed road barriers in Islamabad along a route designated for the visiting team. Prosecutors accused them of obstructing police and inciting public unrest. The couple were indicted on Oct. 7 and pleaded not guilty.

Mazari disputed the prosecution’s account, saying she was trying to reach court to represent a client when police stopped them at a roadblock.

The couple are known for representing journalists and political and human rights activists, including families seeking information about relatives allegedly detained by security agencies.