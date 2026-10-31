Tens of thousands gather to celebrate inclusivity at Taiwan Pride parade

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Taipei on Saturday to celebrate Taiwan’s Pride parade, one of Asia’s largest annual celebrations of inclusivity.

Participants waved rainbow flags and banners with messages of support for the LGBTQ+ community. Many donned colorful costumes, with some hailing from other countries in Asia and beyond.

“I am happy to join this kind of parade, especially here in Taiwan, Taipei,” said Jonel Malinao, a Filipino who works in Taiwan. “This is my first ever pride march and celebrating who and what we are.”

Taiwan has built a reputation as one of Asia’s most gender-inclusive places. The island democracy in 2019 was the first in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage after a yearslong campaign by gay rights advocates. Nepal and Thailand followed suit in 2023 and 2025, respectively.

However, the island’s LGBTQ+ community was rattled earlier this month by a police raid at a gay bar in Taipei. Police rounded up 51 patrons over suspected breaches of public decency rules, sparking some protests in the city on subsequent days. The city’s mayor, Chiang Wan-an, apologized, and some police officers were disciplined, according to local media.

For Billie Chang, a student in Taiwan, acceptance of gender diversity still has a long way to go on the island.

“I came out of the closet seven years ago now,” Chang, who attended the parade, said. “My parents are still not supportive. They don’t want to talk about it.”

Chang said her parents have learned to not interfere in her personal life but that she avoids displaying the rainbow flag at home.

At the parade, she wore it draped around her shoulders.

Organizers of the Pride parade estimated around 150,000 people joined this year. They urged further efforts to promote inclusivity and combat stigma against the LGBTQ+ community.