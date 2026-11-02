Photos show elaborate preparations for Thailand’s Royal Barges Procession

BANGKOK (AP) — More than 2,000 oarsmen have spent months preparing for a centuries-old Thai royal tradition that will fill Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River with a fleet of intricately decorated barges on Friday.

The Royal Barge Procession is held in time for the annual Buddhist Kathin ceremony, which takes place after the end of Buddhist Lent. Buddhists offer kathin robes to monks who have remained in their monasteries throughout the three-month retreat in the rainy season.

The fleet, consisting of a total of 52 barges, will take King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Queen Suthida and members of the royal family to the Wat Arun Ratchawararam temple.

The 2,200 oarsmen from the Royal Thai Navy started their training in June, learning how to row the barges in unison at a navy dockyard before rehearsing in the river in late July.

The full dress rehearsals were performed twice in late October, drawing spectators along both sides of the river.

The rowers must master not only the precise movements required to maintain the fleet formation of five columns and three lines, but also the traditional boat songs performed during the procession. The songs help coordinate the rowing while portraying Thailand’s cultural tradition.

Thailand’s Fine Arts Department has been restoring the wooden barges while preserving their traditional artistic details. The vessels have also undergone safety inspections and decorative work in preparation for the event.

The fleet includes four principal royal barges distinguished by their elaborate designs and decorations.

One features the head of the golden mythical swan on its prow, while others feature the multi-headed Naga, a mythical serpent, or depict the Hindu deity Narayana riding on a mythical bird-like creature.

The Royal Barge Procession is reserved for special royal occasions. This year’s ceremony is being held in an auspicious year for Queen Suthida, who turned 48 in June, marking her fourth 12-year cycle.

The most recent procession took place in 2024 to commemorate King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s 72nd birthday, marking his sixth 12-year cycle.

By SAKCHAI LALIT

Associated Press