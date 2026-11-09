Japan to provide coastal radar and drones to the Philippines under $27M deal

TOKYO (AP) — Japan said it will provide a coastal surveillance radar system and unmanned aircraft to the Philippines under a security deal signed Monday, as the two defense partners face growing tensions with China.

Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Katsuro Kitagawa and Philippine Foreign Secretary Theresa Lazaro signed the 4.3 billion yen ($27 million) deal at a ceremony in Manila, Japan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The radar system will go to the Philippine Navy and the uncrewed aerial vehicles to the Philippine Air Force. The equipment is intended to strengthen maritime security and surveillance in the strategically important country, which sits near key sea lanes, the ministry said.

The deal marks the first transfer of finished Japanese-made defense equipment through Japan’s Official Security Assistance program. Established in 2023 as a military counterpart to its official development assistance program, OSA aims to help developing nations address challenges posed by China’s growing influence.

Japan has been accelerating its military and arms industry buildup. It lifted a ban on lethal weapons exports earlier this year and has agreed with the Philippines to begin talks on a deal that would allow Tokyo to provide used destroyers to Manila’s navy.

Separately on Monday, the leaders of Japan and Vietnam held talks in Tokyo and pledged to deepen cooperation in defense, energy and economic security amid China’s growing regional influence.

At a news conference with Vietnamese President To Lam, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Japan would accelerate its planned security assistance to Vietnam to support the country’s role in international peacekeeping. The two leaders also agreed to maintain and strengthen a rules-based, “free and open” Indo-Pacific.

They signed several cooperation agreements covering areas including nuclear energy, gas-fired power generation, semiconductors and artificial intelligence, Takaichi said.

China and the Philippines have overlapping claims in the South China Sea. Tensions have led to clashes between sailors and collisions between warships in recent years. Vietnam also has overlapping territorial claims with China in the South China Sea.

China has also stepped up military activity near Japan’s coasts, while Chinese coast guard ships maintain a constant presence in and around Japanese-controlled, uninhabited islands in the East China Sea that Beijing also claims its ownership.

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Associated Press video journalist Hau Dinh in Hanoi, Vietnam, contributed to this report.

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press