Passenger van plunges into river in northern Pakistan, killing 11 people

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A passenger van veered off a mountainous road and plunged into a river in northern Pakistan, killing 11 people and injuring three others, rescue officials and police said Friday.

The crash happened in the Gilgit-Baltistan region Thursday night after the driver lost control of the vehicle, local police official Mohammad Afzal said.

Rescuers said a search and rescue operation continued into early Friday, and all 11 bodies and the three injured people had been taken to a nearby hospital. Regional Chief Minister Amjad Hussain in a statement expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the road accident and instructed authorities to ensure the best possible medical care for the injured.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan because of poor road conditions, inadequate enforcement of traffic laws and unsafe driving practices, particularly in mountainous areas. Last week, a bus collided with a truck in eastern Pakistan, killing 11 people and injuring 33 others.