JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Monday nominated the agriculture minister and a former foreign minister to replace Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who resigned earlier this month.

Under Indonesia’s Constitution, the People’s Consultative Assembly, or MPR, the country’s highest legislative body, must elect a replacement within 60 days from two candidates nominated by the president. The winner will serve the remainder of the current term.

MPR Chairman Ahmad Muzani said Prabowo had nominated Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman and former Foreign Minister Sugiono in a letter submitted to the assembly’s leadership at the parliament building in Jakarta.

“This is not a situation we expected to face, but this is a reality and Indonesia is a state governed by law,” Prabowo told reporters after formally submitting his letter to parliament. “We will follow our legal procedures and carry out all state responsibilities in accordance with the Constitution.”

Raka, the 39-year-old son of former President Joko Widodo, submitted his resignation on Nov. 12 amid questions over his eligibility for office after recent court rulings disputed his educational credentials.

Prabowo formally accepted the resignation, saying Raka had chosen to step down “for the greater interest of the nation, the state and the Indonesian people.” He praised the vice president for showing “courage, responsibility and statesmanship.”

Prabowo said he nominated Sulaiman and Sugiono based on their achievements, service, loyalty to the nation and “my confidence that they will serve the state, the Indonesian people and the country to the best of their abilities.”

Muzani previously said the MPR would convene a special plenary session on Dec. 11 to elect and swear in a replacement vice president.

A 36-member verification committee will review the nominees’ qualifications before they can proceed to the selection stage. The panel held its first meeting Friday to discuss procedures for examining their eligibility.

By NINIEK KARMINI

Associated Press