KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A six-story building under construction collapsed in Karachi on Wednesday, killing at least four people, police and rescue officials said Thursday as rescuers searched for 17 others believed trapped beneath the rubble.

Another 14 people with injuries have been pulled from the collapsed building in Karachi’s Baloch Colony neighborhood, local police official Ammar Awan said.

TV footage from the scene in Pakistan’s southern port city showed rescuers in orange uniforms and helmets standing on enormous slabs of collapsed concrete amid broken masonry and tangled construction supports. Rescue officials initially reported one death before recovering three more bodies overnight.

Nasrullah Abbasi, a government official, said families had reported 17 people missing since the building collapsed.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab said that rescuing those trapped beneath the debris remained the priority but he did not say how many people were missing. Authorities dismissed more than a dozen officials Thursday over alleged negligence, according to a government statement.

Building collapses are common in Pakistan, where construction standards are often poorly enforced and builders frequently use substandard materials or disregard safety regulations to cut costs. The roof of a private school collapsed in the northwestern city of Peshawar, killing 34 children and a teacher.