BANGKOK (AP) — An explosion and fire at a major oil facility in the Thai capital on Thursday injured at least nine people and forced nearby residents to briefly evacuate, authorities said.

Most of the injured suffered burns and three people were in critical condition, according to Erawan Medical Center in Bangkok. Video posted on social media showed thick black smoke rising from the site in an eastern neighborhood of Bangkok.

A mobile phone alert sent to residents said the incident happened around 3 p.m. and advised people to avoid the area. The city authority reported less than an hour later that the ensuing fire was put out.

Officials later said nearby residents can return home, but advised those living in a 5-kilometer (3-mile) radius of the facility to be cautious of air pollution.

The Pollution Control Department said it sent officials to assess air and water quality in the surrounding area.

Bangchak Corp., which owns the refining and storage facility, confirmed the fire in a Facebook post and said that the cause was still being investigated. The company also said it has halted all production operations.

Energy Minister Akanat Promphan said the fire appeared to start at one of the refinery units, which is about 100 meters (330 feet) away from the oil storage. He said he would inspect the site to ensure there’s no further risk.

“If we’re not a hundred percent certain that the oil storage is safe, we won’t allow them to resume operations,” he said.

Akanat said Thailand’s oil supply should not be affected, as there are five other refineries in the country and this facility is not among the biggest.

The refinery, with a listed capacity of 120,000 barrels a day, is the fifth biggest in Thailand and the only one situated in an urban area.

An explosion and fire at the refinery in July 2012 caused damage in a nearby residential neighborhood and it took two weeks to repair the facility.