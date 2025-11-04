Skip to main content
Photos show the changing colors of a Toronto fall

By AP News
Climate Fall Foliage Photo Gallery

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto skyline, with its distinctive CN Tower, has been an urban backdrop for residents as autumn settles in.

What might have been a gradual, golden transformation became a sudden shedding. The city has been abnormally dry, according to the government’s Canadian Drought Monitor. The lack of water causes leaves to brown and fall more quickly, as parts of the neighboring northeastern U.S. have seen this year.

A dog padded through a carpet of red leaves, and Indigenous people camped under a tree as part of a demonstration. The changing trees made a lovely canopy for people enjoying a bike ride or walking through Moore Park Ravine, savoring the last warm weather before winter.

___

The Associated Press’ climate and environmental coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

By KAMRAN JEBREILI
Associated Press

