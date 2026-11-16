Edmonton wins record 15th Grey Cup title, beating Montreal 37-30

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Cody Fajardo threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores and the Edmonton Elks won their record 15th Grey Cup title and first in 11 years, beating the Montreal Alouettes 37-30 on Sunday night.

Selected the game MVP, Fajardo was 16 of 22 for 199 yards with an interception. The former Nevada star added 45 yards on 12 carries, beating the team he led to the 2023 title before being traded the following season.

Montreal had a second straight Grey Cup setback. The Als lost 25-17 last year to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Vincent Blanchard’s 42-yard field goal with 2:14 to play put Edmonton ahead 34-27. Montreal turned the ball over on downs with 1:40 remaining, setting up Blanchard’s 43-yarder with 1:05 to go. Jose Maltos Diaz connected from 50 yards out with a second left for Montreal.

Joshua Cephus had two touchdown catches for Edmonton.

Montreal quarterback Davis Alexander was 21 of 36 for 226 yards and a touchdown.

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