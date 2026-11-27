OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada’s Supreme Court on Friday upheld most of a Quebec law banning public schoolteachers, police officers and other public employees in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols at work, affirming the province’s constitutional power to override certain rights.

The 2019 law, known as Bill 21, prohibits religious symbols including Muslim headscarves, Sikh turbans, Jewish skullcaps and Christian crosses for workers covered by the ban.

The court upheld Quebec’s use of the “notwithstanding clause,” which allows lawmakers to override certain protections in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, Canada’s equivalent of the U.S. Bill of Rights. Those include religious freedom and equality rights. Lawmakers must renew the override every five years to keep it in effect.

The justices affirmed that lawmakers can invoke the clause before courts determine whether a law violates those rights.

The court upheld a finding that members of Quebec’s legislature cannot be required to perform their duties with their faces uncovered.

Quebec says the law ensures the separation of religion and government. Opponents say it discriminates against religious minorities, particularly Muslim women wearing headscarves.

“In the 21st century, entire categories of people are now barred from entire sectors of employment, not because of what they have done, but because of who they are,” said Stephen Brown, CEO of the National Council of Canadian Muslims.

France, Belgium, Austria and the Netherlands have full or partial bans on face coverings, including veils worn by some Muslim women.

Quebec’s embrace of secularism grew out of its rejection of the Roman Catholic Church’s once-dominant influence.

The ruling has implications across Canada, where other provinces have used the override to shield laws restricting transgender rights and ordering striking employees back to work.

Joe Ortona, chair of the English Montreal School Board, which challenged the law, pledged to keep pressing for political change.

“This isn’t the end of the road. This is the end of the legal road,” Ortona said. “We respect the decision of the court, but the advocacy continues.”