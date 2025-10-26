Imprisoned mayor of Istanbul is to be questioned over espionage charges

ISTANBUL (AP) — Istanbul’s jailed mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, was brought to the city’s main courthouse on Sunday to face questioning as part of a newly launched investigation into possible charges of espionage.

Hundreds of his supporters gathered outside in a show of support for the opposition politician considered to be a rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The espionage investigation, launched two days ago, centers on alleged links between Imamoglu’s political campaign and a man arrested in July accused of conducting intelligence activities on behalf of foreign states. Imamoglu’s former campaign manager, Necati Ozkan, and journalist Merdan Yanardag also face questioning as part of the probe.

Held in pretrial detention since March on corruption charges he denies, this was the first time Imamoglu had left Istanbul’s Marmara Prison, on the outskirts of Istanbul, in seven months.

Critics view Imamoglu’s arrest — along with those of other mayors from the main opposition Republican People’s Party, or CHP, as part of a broader crackdown on the opposition, which made significant gains in last year’s local elections. Several CHP-run municipalities have faced waves of arrests throughout the year.

Hundreds of supporters gathered outside the courthouse to show solidarity. CHP Chairman Ozgur Ozel addressed the crowd, saying: “As long as these interrogations continue, as long as this cruelty continues, as long as this oppression continues, we will struggle democratically —without harming anyone and without allowing anyone to trample our dignity.”

Faruk Kılıç, a 26-year-old electrician, told The Associated Press that he joined the rally to protest what he called injustices against Imamoglu.

“I believe these injustices will never cease, so I will offer my support till the very end,” he said.

Imamoglu’s arrest in March sparked nationwide protests. Erdogan’s government insists that Turkey’s judiciary is independent and that the investigations are strictly focused on corruption.