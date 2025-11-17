Slovaks protest populist leader Fico on anniversary of Velvet Revolution

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Tens of thousands of people in Slovakia on Monday protested against populist Prime Minister Robert Fico and his pro-Russian stance, taking advantage of the anniversary of the 1989 Velvet Revolution that ended decades of communist rule in the former Czechoslovakia.

Rallies and marches took place in dozens of communities. The protesters in Freedom Square in the rainy capital, Bratislava, chanted, “We have enough of Fico,” “We want a change” and “Resign.”

One banner in the crowd displayed the words by late Czechoslovak and Czech President Václav Havel that became the motto of the Velvet Revolution: “Truth and love must prevail over lies and hatred.”

Fico has long been a divisive figure in Slovakia, and thousands have repeatedly rallied to protest his policies. Most recently, his government canceled the national holiday on Monday that marked the Velvet Revolution, calling it part of austerity measures.

Michal Šimečka, leader of the major opposition Progressive Slovakia party, rejected that explanation.

“It has nothing to do with economy or savings,” Šimečka said. “Robert Fico just wants to tell us that the holiday of freedom is useless, that freedom is useless. We value freedom and we will not let it be taken away from us.”

Fico also recently angered many in Slovakia by telling students in the city of Poprad that they should go to fight for Ukraine if they don’t agree with his pro-Russian views.

Fico has met Russian President Vladimir Putin three times since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and cancelled all Slovakian bilateral military support for Ukraine. He also has openly challenged the European Union’s policies on Ukraine.