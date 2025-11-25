Skip to main content
Russia strikes Ukraine’s capital despite US peace push

By AP News
Russia Ukraine War

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia launched a wave of attacks on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv early Tuesday, striking residential buildings and energy infrastructure, according to video footage and local authorities.

A residential building in the central Pechersk district and another in Kyiv’s eastern district of Dniprovskyi were badly damaged, Mayor Vitalii Kitschko said.

Video footage posted to Telegram showed a large fire spread through multiple floors of the nine-story building in Dniprovskyi. At least four people were injured, the head of Kyiv city administration, Tymor Tkachenko, said.

Ukraine’s energy ministry said that energy infrastructure had been hit, without specifying what type or the extent of the damage.

The Russian attack followed talks between U.S. and Ukraine representatives in Geneva on Sunday about a U.S.-Russia brokered peace plan.

Oleksandr Bevz, a delegate from the Ukrainian side, told The Associated Press on Monday that the talks had been “very constructive” and the two sides were able to discuss most points.

Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, said Monday it had not seen the updated plan.

