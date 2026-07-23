A Czech military helicopter crashes at an air force base, killing 1 soldier on board

PRAGUE (AP) — A Czech army Venom helicopter with five soldiers onboard crashed on Thursday, killing one and injuring four, officials said.

The accident took place around noon (1000 GMT) at an air force base in Náměšt nad Oslavou located 180 kilometers (about 112 miles) southeast of Prague, the Czech military said.

The regional rescue service said one person didn’t survive the crash, while the four others were transported to hospitals.

The military said it has grounded its 12 U.S.-made UH-1Y Venom and AH-1Z Viper helicopters while it investigates the crash. It didn’t immediately release any more details about the crash, nor about the injuries to the soldiers.