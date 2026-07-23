Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
75.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

A Czech military helicopter crashes at an air force base, killing 1 soldier on board

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
Czech Republic Helicopter Crash

Czech Republic Helicopter Crash

Photo Icon View Photos

PRAGUE (AP) — A Czech army Venom helicopter with five soldiers onboard crashed on Thursday, killing one and injuring four, officials said.

The accident took place around noon (1000 GMT) at an air force base in Náměšt nad Oslavou located 180 kilometers (about 112 miles) southeast of Prague, the Czech military said.

The regional rescue service said one person didn’t survive the crash, while the four others were transported to hospitals.

The military said it has grounded its 12 U.S.-made UH-1Y Venom and AH-1Z Viper helicopters while it investigates the crash. It didn’t immediately release any more details about the crash, nor about the injuries to the soldiers.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.