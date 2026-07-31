Bulgaria sets its next presidential election for Oct. 25

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s Parliament set Oct. 25 as the date for the country to choose the next president of the European Union member state.

The presidential position is mainly ceremonial, with most power in the Balkan country of 6.5 million resting with the prime minister and parliament. Still, the president leads the armed forces, can veto legislation and sign international treaties.

The governing center-left Progressive Bulgarian party of Prime Minister Rumen Radev has endorsed incumbent President Iliana Yotova.

Radev himself served two terms as president but stepped down to take on the job of prime minister after his party scored a landslide victory in April’s general election. Yotova had served nine years as Radev’s vice president.

The vote will be the first nationwide test of whether Radev can extend his party’s dominance after the April election ended years of political deadlock. A victory for Yotova would keep both the presidency and government in the hands of longtime political allies.

Presidents in Bulgaria are elected directly by voters for a five-year term, and can serve no more than two terms.

The candidate with the most votes wins, as long as more than half of all eligible voters have cast their ballots. If no candidate secures the required majority in the first round, a runoff vote will take place on Nov. 1.