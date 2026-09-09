Albanian protests against Kushner-linked coastal development turn violent after 100th day

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Police in Albania blocked protesters from reaching parliament on Tuesday as the latest rally against a luxury development linked to U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner turned violent

The march was staged as parliament resumed from a summer recess and after the demonstrations marked their 100th day on Monday. They challenged a police cordon in the center of the capital, Tirana, pelting officers in riot gear with eggs and tomatoes.

Cars transporting lawmakers to the parliament building were confronted by the crowds and were hit with plastic water bottles before police intervened to let them through.

Dubbed the ‘flamingo revolution’ for protesters’ signs depicting the pink bird that could be harmed by the coastal development, the anti-government protests have rocked Albania.

Although Albanian officials have avoided giving details of Kushner’s role in the project, Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, has spoken about her family’s involvement in the venture, describing it as an “incredible project.”

The protests are aimed at stopping the massive project that critics say would cause environmental damage and limit public access to the coast.

The nightly Tirana protests initially only focused on the development but have since grown into a major challenge to the country’s long-ruling Socialist government.

Prime Minister Edi Rama — a target of the demonstrations — strongly supports the investment project, arguing that it would help modernize a country that spent decades in Communist isolation.

“We are here because we want change. Young people are struggling. Life is getting harder, and the government is not listening. We believe Albania can do better,” protester Elidon Mehmetaj said.

“We are not asking for much. We are asking for a better future — for Albanian citizens, for our country, for our future,” he said.

Demonstrators chanted “Arrest Rama!” during the clashes, as police escorted lawmakers to and from the parliament building.

Several protesters were detained, but it was not immediately clear whether any arrests had been made.

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Cimili reported from Pristina, Kosovo

ERI XHABAFTI and ZANA CIMILI

Associated Press