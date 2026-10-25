Emergency services say 83 injured, 7 seriously, in a bus crash near Barcelona

MADRID (AP) — A bus crash in the Barcelona area of Spain injured more than 80 people, local emergency services said Sunday.

The Catalan medical emergency services said 83 peoplewere injured, including seven people seriously, 18 less seriously and 58 with minor injuries, in the crash in Fogars de Monclús near Barcelona.

Spanish news agency EFE said the bus had veered off a narrow, winding road and fallen down a 20-meter (65-foot) embankment on Sunday afternoon.

The exact circumstances of the crash were not immediately clear and were under investigation, EFE said. Emergency services said they deployed 23 ambulances and two medical helicopters to the scene, as well as three joint teams of firefighters and medical personnel and three psychological support teams.

Olga Pane, health minister of the Generalitat of Catalonia, said rescue crews were searching the area to determine whether there might be any more victims.

EFE reported that the fire service also dispatched specialist mountain rescue teams.