ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish Air Force helicopter crashed during a training flight in western Turkey on Tuesday evening, killing five crew, the Defense Ministry said. It was the second helicopter crash to hit the Turkish Armed Forces in as many weeks.

The AS-532 Cougar went down after taking off from Eskisehir, home to the air force’s 1st Main Jet Base Command.

“An AS-532 type helicopter belonging to our air force, which took off from Eskisehir for training purposes, has crashed,” the ministry said in a statement. “The wreckage of the helicopter has been reached and search and rescue operations are continuing.”

The ministry later confirmed fatalities, saying: “Five of our heroic comrades-in-arms serving in the air force helicopter that crashed … have been martyred.”

Media footage showed emergency teams at the scene of the crash near Yorukakcayir, a village around 15 kilometers (9 miles) west of Eskisehir city center. The helicopter’s smoking fuselage appeared to be largely destroyed.

The Cougar is a twin-engine, multi-purpose helicopter widely deployed by militaries around the world.

On Nov. 12, an army Sikorsky S-70 crashed near Malatya in southern Turkey, killing four crew members.