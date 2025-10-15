Photos show Sumo wrestlers bring 1,500 years of tradition to London’s Royal Albert Hall

LONDON (AP) — Sumo wrestlers bring 1,500 years of tradition to London’s Royal Albert Hall.

It marks only the second time the elite five-day tournament will be held outside Japan. The first was in 1991 at the same venue.

Organizers of the London event say they hope to show Japan’s rich culture as well as its traditional sport that pits two huge men clad in very little against each other in a test of strength and technique.

