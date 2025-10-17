Doekhi doubles helps Union Berlin extend Borussia Moenchengladbach’s dismal run

BERLIN (AP) — Danilho Doekhi’s first-half double put Union Berlin on its way to a 3-1 win over Borussia Moenchengladbach and extend the visitor’s atrocious start to the Bundesliga on Friday.

Gladbach came into the game as the only one of the league’s 20 teams still to record a win six games into the season, and it was behind after three minutes.

Doekhi’s unstoppable header from a corner was followed by a rebound goal when he reacted quickest to a shot from Ilyas Ansah that came back off the post.

Haris Tabaković pulled one back for Gladbach seven minutes later when he curled a shot into the far corner.

Visiting Gladbach had much of the play during a busy second half but could not get an equalizer and more misery came when Rani Khedira scored a third for Union in the 81st minute.

The result moved Union into seventh place. Gladbach fell to the bottom of the Bundesliga.



