Jewels stolen from the Louvre include imperial crowns and necklaces

By AP News
France Louvre

PARIS (AP) — The jewels stolen from Paris’ Louvre Museum in an extraordinary heist are a window into 19th-century French imperial history.

As investigators hunt for the perpetrators and the landmark remains closed for a second day, here is a look at what was stolen, according to the French Culture Ministry:

— Emerald necklace of Empress Marie-Louise, Napoleon I’s second wife

— Emerald earrings worn by Empress Marie-Louise

— Crown worn by Empress Eugenie, wife of Napoleon III

— Brooch of Empress Eugenie

— Crown worn by Queen Marie-Amelie, queen of France 1830-1848, and Queen Hortense

— Sapphire necklace worn by Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense

— Sapphire earring worn by Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense

— Reliquary brooch

