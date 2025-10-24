UK police hunt for an imprisoned asylum-seeker who was released in error

LONDON (AP) — An asylum-seeker sentenced to 12 months in a British prison for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl was mistakenly released Friday, prompting an urgent police search for a man whose case had prompted anti-migrant protests.

Ethiopian national Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, the catalyst behind a wave of angry protests against migrants across the U.K. during the summer, was freed by mistake at the prison in Chelmsford ahead of his deportation.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was “appalled” at the “totally unacceptable” release of the 38-year-old sex offender.

“The police are working urgently to track him down and my government is supporting them,” Starmer said. “This man must be caught and deported for his crimes.”

Details of how Kebatu ended up being released remained sketchy, but Essex Police, northeast of London, said they were alerted just before 1 p.m. to “an error this morning surrounding the release of an individual.” They said officers were “working to urgently locate and detain him” after he was seen catching a train at Chelmsford.

Kebatu was found guilty last month of five offenses, including sexual assault, inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity and harassment.

Kebatu’s arrest and prosecution prompted thousands of people to protest outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, northeast of London, where he was staying along with other newly arrived migrants. Multiple protests targeting other hotels housing migrants followed in other British cities and towns, with some demonstrations attended by far-right activists and spilling into disorder.

The group Stand up to Racism also rallied in counterprotests.

Kebatu had arrived in England by boat just over a week before the July day when he was adjudged to have approached the 14-year-old in Epping, attempted to kiss her and placed his hand on the girl’s thigh. They said he also sexually assaulted a female member of the public who intervened.

Kebatu’s lawyer said he wanted to be deported after serving his time in prison.

Tensions have long simmered over unauthorized migration — especially the tens of thousands of migrants crossing the English Channel in overloaded boats to reach the U.K. — as well as the Labour government’s policy of using hotels to house migrants who are awaiting a decision on their asylum status. Critics say it costs taxpayers millions of pounds, while the hotels become flashpoints in communities and leave migrants feeling targeted by local residents.

