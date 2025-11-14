London judge finds global mining giant BHP Group liable in Brazil’s worst environmental disaster

LONDON (AP) — A London judge Friday ruled that global mining giant BHP Group is liable in Brazil’s worst environmental disaster when a dam collapse 10 years ago unleashed tons of toxic waste into a major river, killing 19 people and devastating villages downstream.

High Court Justice Finola O’Farrell said Australia-based BHP was responsible despite not owning the dam at the time.

Anglo-Australian BHP owns 50% of Samarco, the Brazilian company that operates the iron ore mine where the tailings dam ruptured on Nov. 5, 2015. Enough mine waste to fill 13,000 Olympic-size swimming pools poured into the Doce River in southeastern Brazil.

Around 600,000 Brazilians are seeking 36 billion pounds ($47 billion) in compensation, though the ruling only addressed liability. A second phase of the trial will determine damages.

The case was filed in Britain because one of BHP’s two main legal entities was based in London at the time.

By BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press