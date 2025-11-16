Skip to main content
France secures release of French-Chilean national held in Venezuela

By AP News
France Venezuela Prisoner Release

France Venezuela Prisoner Release

Photo Icon View Photo

PARIS (AP) — France’s government on Sunday announced the release of a French-Chilean national who had been held for four months in Venezuela.

The French foreign minister, Jean-Noël Barrot, posted on X that Camilo Castro was being flown back to France. He credited French diplomacy for having obtained Castro’s release from prison.

In a separate post on X, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed relief that Castro was free.

“France sometimes advances quietly, but always with determination and composure: That is how we protect our own,” Macron wrote.

Castro lives in Colombia and went missing in June after he crossed into neighboring Venezuela in what the 41-year-old yoga teacher hoped would be a quick there-and-back trip to extend his Colombian visa, according to Amnesty International.

