5 dead in house fire in eastern France

NEUVES-MAISONS, France (AP) — Five people have died in a blaze that ravaged a home in a small town in eastern France, local authorities said on Sunday.

The Nancy prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation after 70 firefighters and about 40 vehicles were deployed overnight to tackle the fire in the town of Neuves-Maisons, the Meurthe-et-Moselle Prefecture told The Associated Press.

A sixth person was treated for smoke inhalation, but their life is not in danger.

According to local media Ici Lorraine, citing police sources, the victims were a couple and three young people aged 17 to 20. The young victims were reportedly the couple’s son and two of his friends.

The town hall will open an emergency medical-psychological support unit for residents affected by the incident, the Prefecture added.