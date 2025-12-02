Skip to main content
Tanzid's record catches and unbeaten 55 lead Bangladesh to T20 series win over Ireland

By AP News

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (AP) — Tanzid Hasan’s record five boundary catches and unbeaten 55 led Bangladesh to a Twenty20 series-clinching win over Ireland on Tuesday.

Ireland was bowled for 117 and Bangladesh raced to 119-2 in 13.4 overs. The home side won by eight wickets with 38 balls to spare and took the series 2-1.

Tanzid became the first cricketer from a full test nation to take five catches in a T20. He caught out the last five Ireland batsmen, four at long-on.

Bangladesh’s chase was clinical despite losing Saif Hassan (19) and skipper Liton Das (7) in quick succession.

Tanzid and fellow left-hander Parvez Hossain put on 73 runs in 50 balls. Tanzid struck four boundaries and three sixes in his 36-ball 55 for his 11th T20 half-century. Parvez signed off the win with a boundary past square leg. He was unbeaten on 33 off 26, including three sixes.

Ireland skipper Paul Stirling opted to bat first to seek a first series victory over Bangladesh in any format. He led the charge with a 27-ball 38 laced with five fours and one six.

Fellow opener Tim Tector also made a start but when Stirling fell to Rishad Hossain’s googly, that sparked a collapse from 50-1 to 73-5.

Rishad tore though the middle order with 3-21, Mustafizur Rahman cleaned up the Irish tail with 3-11, and pacer Shoriful Islam took 2-21.

Apart from the openers, the only other Ireland players to reach double figures were George Dockrell (19) and Gareth Delany (10).

