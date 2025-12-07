Man arrested after pepper spray attack in London’s Heathrow Airport parking garage

LONDON (AP) — Police arrested a man in London on Sunday after a group of people were assaulted with pepper spray in a parking garage at Heathrow Airport.

The victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance but their injuries were not believed to be serious, the Metropolitan Police said.

The incident in the Terminal 3 garage occurred after an argument escalated between two groups who knew each other. It was not being investigated as terrorism, police said.

One man was arrested on suspicion of assault and held in custody. Police were searching for the other suspects who left the scene.