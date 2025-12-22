Car hits people waiting to watch a parade in a Dutch town, injuring 9

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A car drove into a crowd of people waiting to watch a parade in an eastern Dutch town Monday night, injuring nine, at least three of them seriously, police said.

The incident did not immediately appear to be deliberate, Gelderland police said on social media, but they were investigating.

People had been waiting to watch a parade of vehicles decorated with Christmas lights in Nunspeet, a town about 80 kilometers (50 miles) east of Amsterdam. The municipality in nearby Elburg said on social media that the parade was halted after the incident.

“What should have been a moment of solidarity ends in great worry and sadness,” Mayor Jan Nathan Rozendaal said in a statement.

Police said the driver was a 56-year-old woman from Nunspeet who was slightly injured. Police said she was detained “as is usual in a serious traffic accident.” They gave no further details.

Video from the scene on the website of national broadcaster NOS showed first responders and a small car in a field. The car was damaged and its hood was open.