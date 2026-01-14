Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
39.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

France bans British far-right activists targeting migrant boats

By AP News
France Britain Migration Bans

France Britain Migration Bans

Photo Icon View Photo

PARIS (AP) — Ten members of a British far-right group have been banned from entering France where they have been accused of destroying small boats used by migrants trying to reach the U.K., the French Interior Ministry said Wednesday.

The ban, pronounced Tuesday, bars the anti-migrant activists from the “Raise the Colours” group from entering or staying in France, the ministry said.

A statement said the group’s militants have been hunting for and destroying small boats used on the migration route across the English Channel from France to the U.K.

The group’s activists have also carried out “propaganda activities” along the northern French coastline “aimed at the British public, which was called upon to strengthen the movement’s ranks in order to put an end to the migration phenomenon.”

The ministry did not name the 10 British nationals but said they had been “identified as militants within the movement who carried out actions on French territory.”

Cross-Channel migration has become a thorn in relations between Britain and France in recent years and is a particularly divisive political issue in the U.K.

More than 41,000 people crossed the Channel to the U.K. in small boats last year, an increase on 2024 but fewer than the 2022 record, when more than 45,000 people made the crossing, according to the Home Office.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.