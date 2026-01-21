Power cut affects the Danish Baltic Sea island of Bornholm

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Electricity to the Danish island of Bornholm was cut off on Wednesday while the island was being supplied by an undersea cable from Sweden.

Police on the island, which is located off the southern coast of Sweden in the Baltic Sea, said the outage also affected the water supply and that it wasn’t clear how long it would last.

The power supply was cut off at 10:16 a.m. (0916GMT). The local power supplier, Trefor El-Net Øst, said a fault in the cable between Bornholm and Sweden was to blame.

Trefor electricity supply director Per Sørensen told TV2 television that the cable had been affected by an overload, that it was intact and that the company was in the process of re-establishing the connection.

However, Denmark’s energy infrastructure company, Energinet, said in a statement that there hadn’t been a fault in the cable and that Bornholm was ready to be supplied from Sweden again.

Emergency services started up a power plant in Rønne to restore the supply, but it might take a few hours before electricity is restored to the whole of the island, TV2 reported.