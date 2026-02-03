Paris prosecutors raid X offices as part of an investigation into child porn, deepfakes and more

PARIS (AP) — The Paris prosecutors’ office said a search was underway Tuesday at the French offices of Elon Musk’s social media platform X as part of a preliminary investigation into a range of alleged offences, including spreading child pornography and deepfakes.

The investigation was opened in January last year by the prosecutors’ cybercrime unit, the statement said. It is looking into alleged “complicity” in detaining and spreading pornographic images of minors, sexually explicit deepfakes, denial of crimes against humanity and manipulation of an automated data processing system as part of an organized group, and other offenses.

In addition, prosecutors filed a request for “voluntary interviews” of Elon Musk and Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X from 2023 to 2025, scheduled for April 20. Employees of the platform X have also been summoned that same week in April to be heard as witnesses, the statement said.

A spokesperson for X did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

In a message posted on X, the Paris prosecutors’ office confirmed the ongoing searches and said it was leaving the platform while calling on followers to join on other social media.

“At this stage, the conduct of the investigation is based on a constructive approach, with the aim of ultimately ensuring that the X platform complies with French law, as it operates on the national territory,” prosecutors said in a statement.

The investigation was first opened following reports by a French lawmaker alleging that biased algorithms on X were likely to have distorted the functioning of an automated data processing system. It was later expanded following additional reports that X’s artificial intelligence chatbot Grok allegedly denied Holocaust and spread sexually explicit deepfakes, the statement said.

By SYLVIE CORBET

Associated Press