Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
64.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Danish police officer and 2 others shot, including suspected perpetrator, reports say

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News
Denmark Shooting

Denmark Shooting

Photo Icon View Photos

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish police officer and 2 other people were shot, including the suspected perpetrator, on Friday, according to media reports.

The shooting occurred in Nørresundby, in the North Jutland region in northern Denmark.

Danish broadcasters TV2 and DR quoted a police spokesperson as saying the injuries were serious. The police department’s website was down on Friday in the wake of the shooting.

Police received a report of a fire in an industrial area of Nørresundby at 1:39 p.m. (1139 GMT) and rushed to the scene, where they were met with gunshots, DR reported. The officers returned fire. Police said that the shooting was over by 3 p.m. (1300 GMT), but the investigation would continue, DR reported.

It wasn’t immediately clear who the third injured person was. A column of black smoke was visible in photos and video from the scene. Further details weren’t immediately available.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.