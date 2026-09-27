Bus carrying Filipino tourists overturns on way to Germany’s Oktoberfest, killing 2

BERLIN (AP) — A bus carrying tourists from the Philippines toward the Oktoberfest festival in Munich veered off a highway and overturned on Sunday, killing at least two people and injuring at least eight others, Germany ‘s dpa news agency reported.

The coach left the road on a highway near the town of Buchloe in Germany’s Ostallgäu region at about 6 a.m. local time, dpa said, citing officials.

Images from the scene showed the bus lying on its side in a wooded area as rescue crews worked nearby.

Martin Cornils, a spokesperson for traffic police in nearby Fürstenfeldbruck, said at the scene that the tour group had been traveling to Oktoberfest, the news agency reported.

The popular annual festival began eight days earlier.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear and remained under investigation.

Dpa initially reported that the bus was traveling from Zurich, Switzerland, to Milan, Italy. Officials later said about 35 people were on board — fewer than initially estimated — and that all the passengers were Filipino nationals. The two bus drivers were unharmed.

Earlier this month, five people were killed when a Dutch tour bus crashed in eastern Switzerland.