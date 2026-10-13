Greta Thunberg backs French high school protests over run-down schools

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Greta Thunberg on Tuesday threw her high-profile support behind high school protesters rattling the government in France, saying “the whole world is watching with awe.”

She joined and applauded hundreds of teenagers who demonstrated boisterously outside a school north of Paris under the watchful eye of police.

The surprise appearance by the 23-year-old climate activist, along with another day of marches in the French capital, suggested that high school students’ push for more resources for run-down schools is far from running out of steam.

That’s despite mass arrests, mounting injuries and fatigue from more than three weeks of blockading and demonstrating outside schools around the country. Police fired clouds of tear gas and repeatedly charged protesters Tuesday when violence erupted on the fringes of the Paris marches that drew thousands.

Outside the Paul Éluard high school in Saint-Denis, where staff and students have long complained of dilapidated facilities and even rat infestations, Thunberg said French pupils are “fighting back, reclaiming their future that has been taken away from them” and are inspiring young people in other countries.

“The international community sees these students and they’re leading by example,” she said to The Associated Press. “This generation is one that has been growing up with a sense of hopelessness for the future, when we can see our future and our rights taken from us,” she said.

“Of course people are going to fight back,” she added.

The students’ grievances have resonated in neighboring Belgium, where some schools closed in Liege. Several Italian cities have also seen student protests, though on a smaller scale than in France and focused on broader complaints. In Germany, high school students are calling for an international youth strike on Nov. 20, in solidarity with the French protests.

Some French pupils say they see parallels between their protests and the “Cockroach” youth movement challenging the government in India and youth-led demonstrations a year ago in Morocco that also demanded better schools and hospitals.

Thunberg also cited protests in Spain, gripped by demonstrations for affordable housing, and in Latin America.

“These movements are connected in one way or another. We are fighting against the same system,” she said. “Even though these local issues are different and may vary, we have the same enemy and I definitely think that these movements are inspiring each other.”

The government of outgoing President Emmanuel Macron, whose term ends in May, argues that the movement in France is losing momentum. The education ministry said fewer schools were closed Tuesday although the number of staff injured since protests began in mid-September has risen to 147. The government says hundreds of police officers have also been wounded but has not detailed the severity of their injuries.

Among protesters, particularly gruesome wounds suffered by some teenagers have been blamed on police riot-control weapons. The interior minister suspended the use of a type of police stun grenade against the young demonstrators after a 15-year-old lost a hand.

Pupils and university students who blockaded the Maurice Ravel high school in eastern Paris on Tuesday said they feel that their complaints are being heard by supporters in France and abroad but not by the government. Some vowed to keep protesting until that changes.

“We’re certainly making noise and getting people talking, but unfortunately, our message isn’t reaching the people who should be making the changes,” said Ryan, a 20-year-old student who said he didn’t want to give his surname for fear of possible repercussions.

“That’s why the movement needs to keep going and persist.”

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Corbet reported from Paris.

By JOHN LEICESTER and SYLVIE CORBET

Associated Press