LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Monday that it’s time to admit that Brexit has not delivered for the U.K. and that the country needs a much closer relationship with the European Union to combat growing isolationism around the world.

He compared the outcome of Britain’s divorce from the EU, triggered by a 2016 referendum, to the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” in which no one is willing to tell the ruler that he is, in fact, naked.

“Well, I do try to say things as I see them,” Burnham said in a speech on foreign policy at the Lord Mayor’s Banquet in London’s financial district. “The Brexit we were given has not worked. We have lost more than we gained.”

Seeking to draw a line under a decade of political turmoil that has made him Britain’s seventh prime minister since 2016, Burnham said the U.K. was back on the world stage. He argued the country is well positioned to lead in an era of renewed international cooperation because of its experience since 2016.

“Brexit was the first domino to fall in a global move toward more isolationism and protectionism,” he said. “It was exactly what our enemies wanted. Russia wanted disunity within NATO and a weaker Europe.”

Burnham spoke ahead of a U.K.-EU summit in Brussels on Friday that is a key step in his pledge to reset relations with the 27-nation bloc, a decade after the U.K.’s vote to leave and six years after the departure in 2020.

It is expected to seal a trade deal for food and drink, agreements on energy and emissions trading and a plan to let young people work for limited periods across Britain and the EU.

Burnham argued that the promise of the pro-Brexit campaign that Britain would “take back control” of its borders, laws and economy had not been delivered. Trade with EU countries is down sharply, and estimates of the economic damage range from 4% to 8% of the U.K.’s gross domestic product, he said.

Most economists agree that Brexit has hurt the British economy, but U.K. politicians have been wary of reopening a painful debate.

Not Burnham. He said that soon after the summit, he will open a national conversation on Britain’s long-term relationship with the bloc. His spokesman Tom Wells said Monday that “no assumptions are being made” and “the British public will be the boss of any outcome.”

Until the next national election, Burnham remains bound by the pledge of Keir Starmer, whom he replaced as center-left Labour Party leader and prime minister, not to rejoin the bloc’s tariff-free customs union or frictionless single market for goods, services and workers.

Erasing that pledge would reignite a subject that split the country: The referendum vote was 52% in favor of leaving the EU and 48% in support of staying in.

Brexit-backing former Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson said if Burnham tried to take Britain back into the EU, “people will wake up to what is going on. They won’t want it, and he won’t succeed.”

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press