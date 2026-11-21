ROME (AP) — Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has expressed shock at the death of a former national police chief whose body was found Saturday.

The 78-year-old Gianni De Gennaro had been under investigation over an alleged cover-up in a bombing inquiry linked to organized crime in Sicily. He was found dead on Saturday at his summer home in the central Italian region of Tuscany, authorities said.

A district prosecutor’s office opened an inquiry into the circumstances of De Gennaro’s death, but authorities are treating it as an apparent suicide. Autopsy results are pending.

“I am deeply shocked by the tragic passing of Gianni De Gennaro,” Meloni said in a statement posted by her office.

De Gennaro had been summoned to testify next month in an inquiry into a 1992 bombing in Palermo, Sicily, that killed senior magistrate Paolo Borsellino and five police officers. He vehemently denied allegations that he was involved in obstructing follow-up investigations into the bombing.

De Gennaro held several senior posts during his police career, most of them focused on organized crime, and served as national police chief for seven years, until 2007.