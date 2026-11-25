ROME (AP) — Pope Leo XIV, who has followed Pope Francis in making prison ministry a priority, created a new global initiative on Wednesday to coordinate the Catholic Church’s spiritual care for inmates.

Leo named the archbishop of Buenos Aires, Jorge Ignacio García Cuerva, as the first coordinator of the service for prisoners’ pastoral care. The new entity reports to the Vatican’s development and charity office.

Just a few weeks ago, García Cuerva welcomed Leo to the Devoto Prison in Buenos Aires on the last day of the pontiff’s visit to Argentina. Francis had ministered at Devoto for years as archbishop, and went on to schedule prison visits throughout his pontificate during his foreign trips and even while in Rome.

Leo has followed suit, visiting inmates at a notorious prison in Equatorial Guinea and then in Buenos Aires. The message has been to encourage inmates to have hope, and to show they are still beloved children of God. In Buenos Aires, Leo urged the inmates to see their time behind bars as a chance for redemption and reconciliation.

Prison ministry is an important tenet of the Catholic faith, following the Biblical mandate “I was in prison, and you came to me.”

The Vatican’s new prison service aims to help the church at the parish, diocesan and national levels develop and coordinate pastoral care for inmates. The service aims to promote prison ministry globally and help local churches develop programs. It also aims to train workers and help them communicate with civil authorities to arrange prison visits and ministry.

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