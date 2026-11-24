LONDON (AP) — Two men were arrested on the British royal family’s Sandringham estate, police said Tuesday, after a reported break-in at the country home of Prince William and Princess Catherine.

Norfolk Police said that officers were called Monday evening to reported “suspicious activity” at an address on the rural estate in eastern England. After a search involving police dogs, drones and a helicopter, two men were arrested on suspicion of burglary and trespassing.

The suspects were being held in custody Tuesday and hadn’t been charged.

Police said that “the property was unoccupied at the time of the incident.”

The Sun newspaper reported that masked men made their way into Anmer Hall on Monday night, when William, Kate and the rest of their family weren’t present.

William was in London on Tuesday and met with Prime Minister Andy Burnham for talks at 10 Downing St.

William and Kate’s Kensington Palace office said that it wouldn’t comment on security matters.

Anmer Hall, which has 10 bedrooms, was a wedding present to the couple from the late Queen Elizabeth II. William and Kate use the secluded red brick Georgian mansion about 110 miles (171 kilometers) north of London as a country residence on weekends. The couple and their three children spend most of their time at Forest Lodge in Windsor, west of London, which they have described as their “forever home.”

Intruders have breached royal properties several times over the years.

In October 2024, burglars broke into the Windsor Castle estate west of London and stole a pickup truck and a quad bike from a farm building. Charles and Queen Camilla weren’t at Windsor Castle at the time, but it was reported that William and Kate were in their nearby house.

Three years earlier, a man armed with a crossbow was detained on the castle grounds. Jaswant Singh Chail was later sentenced to nine years in prison after admitting he had been encouraged by a chatbot to kill Elizabeth.

In 1982, intruder Michael Fagan managed to sneak into the queen’s private chambers while she was in bed. The queen spent 10 minutes chatting with the burglar before raising the alarm when he asked for a cigarette.

Fagan was sent to a psychiatric hospital, then released and was later jailed for unrelated criminal offenses.

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Jill Lawless contributed to this report.

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press